$29.99

Wyze Cam Pan is a 1080p HD pan & tilt smart home camera that gives you full control over what you want to see inside your home and when you want to see it.

110° per second rotation speed

360° horizontal view & 93° vertical view

Pan Scan TM with 4 custom waypoints

with 4 custom waypoints Motion tracking

Plus, Wyze Cam Pan includes all your favorite Wyze Cam features such as 2-way audio, night vision, motion & sound alerts, 14-day free cloud storage, continuous recording, and more!

