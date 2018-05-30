Wyze Cam Pan is a 1080p HD pan & tilt smart home camera that gives you full control over what you want to see inside your home and when you want to see it.
- 110° per second rotation speed
- 360° horizontal view & 93° vertical view
- Pan ScanTM with 4 custom waypoints
- Motion tracking
Plus, Wyze Cam Pan includes all your favorite Wyze Cam features such as 2-way audio, night vision, motion & sound alerts, 14-day free cloud storage, continuous recording, and more!
sisty2 –
This camera is truly impressive with all of the options that it comes with. It can rotate left to right, but not in a continuous circle. You can also pan up and down. There are several settings that are customizable so that you can fine tune the area that you want as your focus. There is Motion Tracking, Motion Tagging, Pan Scan, Take Photo, Sound on/off, Record, Speak. The Alert Settings gives you several settings and also Sensitivity which is adjustable. The Advanced Settings gives you several settings and Motor Controls which allow you to customize the Rotate Speed and/or Pan Scan Setting. As with the V1 & V2 this camera can accept a 32g SD card for continuous or event recording. You can view these recordings through the app or on your computer by using an adapter for the SD card. I absolutely love this camera and all that it can do. It has truly been an honor to be part of the Alpha Testing Team for this PanCam camera.
iMacoo7 –
I was one of the lucky ones to be able to test this new and innovative device!!First and foremost : The motor is a bit loud, so if you want to put this in a spot where you require down time or peace and quite then I would not recommend placing the pan cam in this area. The motion tracking is amazing! It will follow your movements, when walking around (This would freak my wife out, but she got over it!). I eventually wanted to place this lovely device somewhere else to cover a full range of space/area, so I placed it under an overhang outside and to be completely honest? The best move ever! I can see my entire street and with the louder speaker on the pan cam, I can actually hear myself talking inside the house to it when someone comes to the door, so theres no lack of sound. The features included with the software enables the device to have various uses. I love how I can spin and focus on one area in front of my house when need be. When I’m home I set it to the pan scan feature ,so it can automatically scan the entire area without doing anything! There is an option to place another SD stick in the rear of the device (There is a micro SD insert too), So you can initially have more storage for video and photos from the pan scan.. Over all? This is one of the best upgrades for a device yet! You will be amazed at the clarity and functionality of the device. You will not be disappointed!!
crager84 –
Up front I want to say that I was fortunate enough to be selected as an alpha tester for the Wyze Cam Pan, but in this review I am going to give you an unbiased opinion of the camera. For a little bit of background, I have been testing the camera for about 3 months now as a daily driver in my home. I previously had WyzeCam V1 and V2 cameras in my home, after upgrading from PTZ Foscams. I have to say that the one thing I missed about Foscam was the pan and tilt feature. It was easy to justify moving away from it with the wide field of view that the V1 and V2 Wyzecams offered for their price. When I received the WyzeCam Pan (WyzePan), I was very impressed. I’ll break down below the pros and cons of this camera.
Initial Impression:
The first thing I noticed immediately is how much lighter and smaller this camera was compared to other PTZ cams. While the WyzePan is larger and heavier than the V1 and V2 cameras, it is still light in comparison to other PTZ cameras. When the camera is first plugged in it performed an initial calibration, and I was shocked to see how much faster the pan and tilt action is on the camera than on other brands I have owned. It was also impressive to me that the camera has a full 360 rotation ability. The initial setup in the application has not changed, so the ease of use for the setup has been maintained. After setting the camera up in my app, I noticed that the quickness of the pan was actually causing me to over correct when panning side to side. Luckily, the developers had thought of this and in the settings of the camera there is a slider to adjust how fast the camera will rotate. Once I adjusted this setting to my liking, it was time to put it through some longer tests.
Black and White Levels:
The black levels on this camera are comparable to the WyzeCam V2, which are upgraded from the V1. I tested this in several real world conditions, but also tested it against a black level TV calibration test pattern. I noticed I was able to see through Black 17 on the V2 and Pan, but only to Black 15 on the V1. As far as white levels go, I did think the white on the Pan came somewhere between the V1 and V2 cameras. It has a slightly yellow tint to it, but it’s not as yellow as the V1. In general use applications, I would say that 99% of people are not going to notice the white level balance but most people would notice the improved black levels. This becomes especially important during night vision.
Black Level Test: https://imgur.com/oxJTlVh
Night Vision:
The Pan has slightly improved upon the V2’s already improved IR setup. I found night vision on the Pan to be as good or better than on the V2. I did notice that up-close the Pan took longer to adjust clearly than the V2. This issue is not present during the day, and seems like something that could be corrected in a software update. The Pan eventually focuses just as clearly as the V2, but I would say on average it took about 1-2 seconds longer. This may be noticeable if you have your camera patrolling often, but I don’t think it’s enough to really be a problem. I was very impressed overall by how good the night vision on the Pan is, even when it is in motion. You will run into some of the same caveats that you do on all IR cameras with regards to not being able to have the IRs active if the camera is shooting through a window, and getting IR bleed if you are resting the camera on a reflective surface. Those are more indicative of the nature of IR though, and not a reflection on the Pan.
Night Vision Test: https://imgur.com/ej8p08S
Color, Clarity, and Outdoor Testing
Now I want to start by reiterating that the Pan is NOT an outdoor camera. That being said, rules are made to be broken so let’s take this bad boy outside to see how it performs. I choose a spot in my frontyard that had a good view of some wooden chairs, stonework, grass, and plants. This gave me an opportunity to test the color and clarity of the image as well as to test how the camera performs in direct sunlight. I came away very impressed. The sensor seems to be on par or slightly better than the V2 sensor, which was a fairly significant upgrade from the original V1’s. Colors were vividly reproduced, and the clarity at a distance I found was actually better than the V2. Items like details in leafs or siding across the street were clearly visible on the WyzePan where the V2 did not show those details. I also did not have any issues with colors washing out in direct sunlight, which is an issue I had noted with other brands.
Outdoor Test: https://imgur.com/fwmSI1m
Mounting Options:
This is the portion I will say is the biggest drawback of the Pan. The camera does not come with a good mounting solution for my uses. The V1 and V2 used a magnetic base to secure to the wall. The Pan uses a threaded screw similar to the ones found on a camera tripod or on top of a lamp. With the way the camera moves, standing it up on shelves caused the camera to shift slightly and I did have it fall off a shelf on a couple of occasions when I did not have it secured to anything. This can be remedied through using some 3M tape or a screw. The other issue I found is that I wanted to mount the camera on a wall about 6 feet up so it would be at eye level. This is not possible without using 3rd party mounting solutions as the camera sits at a 90 degree angle from anything it is mounted to, making it point at the floor if mounted to a side wall. I was able to get around this by using an L angle mount, a magnet, and a V2 metal plate. That being said, I wish there was a better option for mounting included out of the box.
Final impressions: After several months of daily use, I would highly recommend this camera. While I did notice the sound of the camera turning increased slightly from what it was on Day 1, this has been my experience with any motor-driven device after extended use. At $30, the Pan is much cheaper than competitors. It maintains all of the great aspects of the V1/V2 cameras, while adding additional functionality. The patrol options and the motion tracking options are great. I use this with my kids to keep an eye on them and it is amazing how the camera can follow the toddlers around the room so I always know exactly what they are doing (aka: what are they destroying now). I would recommend this camera to anybody who wants a PTZ home camera. In my experience, Wyze has been very responsive to their community and stands out as a company who is very consumer focused. The support is top notch, and I have really been impressed by how Wyze has adapted to their success. Do yourself a favor and pick one of these up if you are even remotely interested. You won’t regret it.
HDRay –
Hi Folks, I had the opportunity to test the WYZE CAM PAN and it has earned several spots in my home! Below is my experience with the unit, enjoy!
The WYZE CAM PAN is rectangular in shape, taller than the v2 and mounted on a separate, circular base. On the bottom of the camera, a microSD slot and setup button can be found. On the rear, a full size USB port is available for charging and future accessory support. Power is supplied via a microUSB charging port that is located on the base.
From a feature and performance standpoint, the WYZE CAM PAN offers broad set which would be found in more expensive smart equipment. Similar to the v2, high definition 1080p video (i.e. LiveStream, local recording), environmental detection (CO, motion, smoke, sound), motion tagging, and two way audio is standard. Where the WYZE CAM PAN excels is the 120 degree field of view, 360 degree x 93 degree pan tilt range, improved night vision (18 step gray scale and 6 x IR LEDs), and improved microphone design. These features work in conjunction with the Wyze app to support two new functions: Motion Tracking and Pan Scan.
At a high level, Motion Tracking enables the WYZE CAM PAN to continuously monitor an object, maintaining the object within the camera field of view. Pan Scan introduces the concept of 4 way points (default or user defined) that will ensure 360 degree coverage, by having the camera move between each of the way points in 10 second intervals.
I tested the WYZE CAM PAN in 3 areas of my home: foyer, living room, patio. The camera, while larger in size, was easily mounted in each room with adhesive, magnetic disks. In using the WYZE CAM PAN, the benefits of using a pan tilt camera were immediate and significant. In the foyer, the camera was able to maintain a constant visual (Motion Tracking), on a subject from the moment they entered the home, through their activities within the same and adjoining rooms. This removed the need for additional cameras, as blind spots were addressed. In the living room,the wide angle lens enabled full capture of the entire room and two way audio was very clear to occupants, from a distance of 8-12 feet. Even with multiple objects in motion and ambient noise from the television, the camera was able to clearly capture all activity and communicate to occupants. In the patio, the camera excelled in providing 24×7 full outdoor property coverage with (Pan Scan) custom way points. The 6 IR LEDs provided excellent outdoor night vision in total darkness, producing quality which exceeded some outdoor IP cameras on the market.
In summary, my overall testing experience with the WYZE CAM PAN has been positive. From installing the unit to using it on an daily basis throughout multiple rooms of the home, the WYZE CAM PAN is easy to use and intuitive. The Motion Tracking and Pan Scan feature, combined with high quality hardware, and enhanced app controls, makes the WYZE CAM PAN a welcome +1 for all smarthomes, a must buy!!
Joanna –
I was first introduced to Wyze Cam Pan through testing for WyzeCam. When I received the Wyze Cam Pan to test I was not disappointed a bit by the packaging. The look and feel was great, and it was very secure. The size was slightly off putting at first, but it turned out to not be as bothersome as I first expected.
Through testing different placement areas with this camera, I did find it critical that you place this camera on a smooth and level surface. At first, I placed the camera on a shelf that had a slight lean (not noticeable to the eye), the Pan ended up “walking” off the shelf.
The second area I tested in I mounted the Wyze Cam Pan inverted on a ceiling. This camera mounts very easily to a traditional tripod mount. (1/4” thread) Once inside the Wyze app it was very easy to go to the advanced settings and rotate the image 180 degrees. With this camera mounted to the ceiling I could gain clear view around corners, and be able to track motion in those areas.
Pros:
• Simple setup
• Fantastic image quality
• Sleek design
• Easy mounting
• Two-way audio
• User friendly app
Cons:
• Slight motor noise
• Freaking family members out with the camera movement
If you are already familiar with the WyzeCam’s, you will not be disappointed in the quality of the image you are able to view, and you will very much enjoy having movement control of the Pan Cam. If you’re not familiar with the WyzeCam, I really do encourage you to make that investment for yourself.
mseifertmd –
The Wyze Cam Pan continues the Wyze story to bring you high quality, affordable smart home products that enrich people’s lives and make great technology accessible to everyone.
I was one of the Alpha testers for the Wyze Cam Pan. To be honest, I was a bit skeptical when I first received the Wyze Cam Pan. The packaging was as expected. The Wyze Cam Pan itself is much larger than the previous Wyze offerings, the V1 and V2 cams. The set-up followed the same procedures as the previous cams from Wyze. Fast, simple and I was up and operating in a couple minutes. Now the nitty gritty……. I set the Wyze Cam Pan up in the kitchen first. Its operation was a little freaky. Let me explain. The Pan Cam “follows” your movements very closely. If you walk past it the Wyze Cam Pan tracks your movements and turns to follow you and continues to follow you until it no longer sees you. My wife got freaked out by this. She said “not in the kitchen”. “Move it”. LOL. I moved it to the living room. Again it tracked movement marvelously. I came home from work and found the Wyze Cam Pan unplugged. Yep, you guessed it, the wife again….. She said she felt as if she was being continually watched. It tracked all of her movements. The Wyze Cam Pan can be heard as the motor that turns it to track does make noise. You wouldn’t necessarily place it where noise could be a problem. The wife claimed she could hear it track her. So the Wyze Cam Pan was vanished to guard the basement. I continued my testing and found the Wyze Cam Pan to be perfect for tracking large areas that were configured in such a way that one regular cam could not cover. My basement is sort of “L” shaped. The Wyze Cam Pan excelled in picking up movement and covered the whole area. It did the work that would have taken several fixed cams to do. The night vision Is awesome and lit up the whole area. The picture quality is perfect. Very clear and detailed. The motion tagging is cool. It tags the motion in a green box. No question what triggered the motion alert. The two-way sound worked as you would expect. In several months of testing I found no significant problems. It just works!