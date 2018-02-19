$29.99 $19.99

Available on backorder

Rated 4.85 out of 5 based on 26 customer ratings

Rated 4.85 out of 5 based on 26 customer ratings

The best value all-in-one 1080p HD smart home camera has a hardware upgrade!

Pre-order available now. Ready to ship in the last week of February 2018.

What’s new in Wyze Cam v2:

Motion Tagging technology detects and outlines motion in both live stream and replay modes.

The powerful new CMOS sensor provides even clearer images for both day and night vision.

Class-K audio power amplifier and a new audio chip that significantly reduces TDD interference and EMI.

A matte finish replaces the glossy finish for the original Wyze Cam to reduce reflection.

Learn More

P.S. We will continue to support and enhance the original Wyze Cam through app and firmware updates.